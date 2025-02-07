Back to top

Illumina (ILMN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Illumina (ILMN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.1 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the EPS surprise was -6.52%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Illumina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product revenue: $939 million versus $897.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
  • Revenue- Service and other revenue: $165 million versus $173.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.1% change.
  • Revenue- Microarrays- Instruments: $5 million compared to the $4.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Sequencing- Consumables: $698 million compared to the $704.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Core Illumina- Total product revenue: $939 million compared to the $888.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Core Illumina- Service and other revenue: $165 million versus $181.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
  • Revenue- Microarrays- Consumables: $81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.
  • Revenue- Core Illumina: $1.10 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Sequencing- Instruments: $155 million compared to the $116.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
Shares of Illumina have returned -10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

