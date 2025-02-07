Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Encompass Health (EHC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Encompass Health (EHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.41 billion, up 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.17, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02, the EPS surprise was +14.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Encompass Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net patient revenue per discharge: $21,399 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21,059.38.
  • Total Discharges: 63,839 versus 63,313 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Inpatient Rehabilitation: $1.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
  • Revenues- Outpatient and other: $38.90 million versus $37.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Encompass Health here>>>

Shares of Encompass Health have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise