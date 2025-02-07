Back to top

CNO (CNO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, CNO Financial (CNO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.14 billion, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.31, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $949.73 million, representing a surprise of +19.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CNO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Insurance policy income: $643.60 million versus $641.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.
  • Insurance Product Margin- Annuity: $55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.07 million.
  • Insurance Product Margin- Life: $68 million compared to the $57.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Insurance Product Margin- Health: $130.10 million versus $129.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of CNO have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

