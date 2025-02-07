Back to top

Image: Bigstock

COPT Defense (CDP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

COPT Defense (CDP - Free Report) reported $183.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $181.8 million, representing a surprise of +0.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how COPT Defense performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Revenues from real estate operations: $171.41 million versus $170.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.
  • Revenues- Construction contract and other service: $12.03 million compared to the $19.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.8% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.31 versus $0.33 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of COPT Defense have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

