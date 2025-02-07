Back to top

Pros Holdings (PRO) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Pros Holdings (PRO - Free Report) reported revenue of $84.97 million, up 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $84.79 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was +23.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pros Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total subscription, maintenance and support: $72.41 million versus $71.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $69.26 million versus $68.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance and support: $3.15 million compared to the $3.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services: $12.56 million compared to the $12.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
Shares of Pros Holdings have returned +16.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

