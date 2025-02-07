Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cousins Properties (CUZ) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Cousins Properties (CUZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $220.22 million, up 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $218.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +1.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cousins Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $4.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7482%.
  • Revenues- Rental property: $220.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $218.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.
  • Revenues- Fee income: $0.48 million compared to the $0.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46.2% year over year.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.09 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.06.
Shares of Cousins Properties have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

