Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Principal Financial (PFG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Principal Financial (PFG - Free Report) reported $4.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $1.94 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +17.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95, the EPS surprise was -0.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Principal Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets under management (AUM): $712.1 billion versus $695.7 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Premiums and other considerations: $1.83 billion compared to the $1.92 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Fees and other revenues: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Net investment income: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Principal Asset Management Segment- Net investment income: $163.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $194.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26%.
  • Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Fees and other revenues: $8.30 million versus $8.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Premiums and other considerations: $815.30 million compared to the $800.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Net Investment Income: $49.70 million versus $48.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Specialty Benefits- Total: $873.30 million versus $858.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
  • Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Fees and other revenues: $114.50 million compared to the $105.67 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Premiums and other considerations: $110.90 million compared to the $124.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Benefits and Protection Segment- Life Insurance- Net Investment Income: $103.90 million compared to the $101.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Principal Financial here>>>

Shares of Principal Financial have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise