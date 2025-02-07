Back to top

Image: Bigstock

M/A-Com (MTSI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, M/A-Com (MTSI - Free Report) reported revenue of $218.12 million, up 38.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.79, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $215.07 million, representing a surprise of +1.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how M/A-Com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Primary Markets- Telecommunications: $55.44 million versus $56.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +81% change.
  • Revenue by Primary Markets- Industrial & Defense: $97.40 million compared to the $97.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.5% year over year.
  • Revenue by Primary Markets- Data Center: $65.28 million compared to the $61.40 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for M/A-Com here>>>

Shares of M/A-Com have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise