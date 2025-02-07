Back to top

Company News for Feb 7, 2025

  • ArcelorMittal S.A.’s ((MT - Free Report) ) shares soared 11.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.52, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41.
  • Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ((ICE - Free Report) ) surged 4.3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49.
  • Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp. ((RL - Free Report) ) jumped 9.7% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $4.82, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.48. 
  • Yum! Brands Inc.’s ((YUM - Free Report) ) shares climbed 9.7% after posting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.61, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58.

