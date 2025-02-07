Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CSX (CSX - Free Report) is one of United States’ leading transportation companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Arkema (ARKAY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services (CBFV - Free Report) is the bank holding company which offers personal and business banking. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

