Baker Hughes Launches Fully Electric Subsea System to Cut Emissions
Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) ), a leading energy technology company, has introduced three electrification technologies designed to enhance reliability, efficiency, and sustainability in onshore and offshore energy operations. The innovations — Hummingbird, SureCONTROL Plus and an all-electric subsea production system — were announced at the company’s 25th Annual Meeting in Florence, Italy.
Hummingbird is the first fully electric land cementing unit, replacing diesel engines with grid-connected or battery-powered motors. This shift reduces emissions and noise while lowering maintenance costs. The system enhances reliability, particularly in high-pressure operations, with advanced monitoring for improved cement job control.
SureCONTROL Plus interval control valves offer an electric alternative to traditional hydraulic systems, reducing rig time and operational complexity. These valves enable more efficient zonal control of subsea and dry tree wells while supporting proactive maintenance through continuous digital monitoring.
The shift to an all-electric system is expected to improve production control, increase reliability and reduce carbon emissions throughout the field’s lifecycle. By eliminating hydraulics, Baker Hughes also aims to cut costs, installation time and complexity in subsea developments. The system is compatible with both shallow and deep-water operations, making it suitable for subsea carbon capture, utilization, and storage fields as well as long offset tiebacks.
Amerino Gatti, executive vice president of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes, highlighted the importance of reducing the carbon footprint in hydrocarbon production. He stressed that while hydrocarbons will continue to play a vital role in global energy for decades, advancing electrification across the production value chain can improve efficiency, enhance safety and make operations more sustainable.
With these advancements, Baker Hughes continues to expand its footprint in both traditional oil and gas and new energy applications, reinforcing its commitment to cleaner and more efficient energy solutions.
