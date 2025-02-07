We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Equinix (EQIX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from Equinix (EQIX - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $8.11 per share, indicating an increase of 11.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.28 billion, representing an increase of 8.1% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Equinix metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Non-recurring revenues' at $149.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Recurring revenues' will likely reach $2.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Recurring revenues- Managed infrastructure' will reach $122.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Recurring revenues- Colocation' should arrive at $1.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- EMEA' to reach $778.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' to come in at $1.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific' will reach $497.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Americas- Non-recurring' of $47.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.3% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'EMEA - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity' reaching 138,013. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 137,200 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Asia-Pacific - Cabinet Equivalent Capacity' stands at 90,113. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 81,500.
The consensus among analysts is that 'EMEA - Weighted average price per cabinet (MRR per cabinet)' will reach $2,174.35. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,991 in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Asia - Pacific - Weighted average price per cabinet (MRR per cabinet)' should come in at $2,184.54. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2,104.
Shares of Equinix have demonstrated returns of -1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EQIX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>