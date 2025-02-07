We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1300% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $927.78 million, increasing 97% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 16.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Robinhood Markets metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net interest revenues' should arrive at $275.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Transaction-based revenues' will reach $595.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +197.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other revenues' stands at $45.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Other' will reach $20.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +89.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Margin interest' will likely reach $90.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +37.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Cryptocurrencies' at $285.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +563.7% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Equities' should come in at $51.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +104.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Options' reaching $243.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +100.9%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Securities lending, net' to come in at $24.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +176.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Interest on segregated cash and cash equivalents and deposits' to reach $55.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets Under Custody - Total' of $181.20 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $102.6 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Monthly Active Users (MAU)' will reach $12.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.90 million in the same quarter last year.
Robinhood Markets shares have witnessed a change of +30.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), HOOD is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.