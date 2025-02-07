We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into HubSpot (HUBS) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that HubSpot (HUBS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 24.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $673.67 million, increasing 15.8% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 42.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific HubSpot metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription' should come in at $659.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Professional services and other' reaching $14.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.3% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Customers' will reach 247,373. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 205,091.
Analysts expect 'Average Subscription Revenue per Customer' to come in at $10,845.89. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11,365 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription' stands at $578.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $499.82 million.
