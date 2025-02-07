Back to top

Stay Ahead of the Game With Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Curtiss-Wright (CW - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $785.49 million, indicating no change compared to the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Curtiss-Wright metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Sales- Aerospace & Industrial' to reach $250.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Sales- Naval & Power' at $312.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Sales- Defense Electronics' should come in at $221.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Reported Operating Income- Aerospace & Industrial' will reach $46.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $44.05 million.

Analysts expect 'Reported Operating Income- Naval & Power' to come in at $61.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $56.85 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Reported Operating Income- Defense Electronics' of $58.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $69.02 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright have demonstrated returns of -0.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


