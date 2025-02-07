We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Tenet (THC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that Tenet Healthcare (THC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.16 billion, declining 4% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tenet metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Operating revenues' at $5.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.5%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Operating revenues- Ambulatory Care' should arrive at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Operating revenues- Hospital Operations and other' will likely reach $4.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hospital Operations and other' will reach $493.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $548 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates' will reach $80.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $73 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Ambulatory Care' to reach $505.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $464 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Tenet have demonstrated returns of +7.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), THC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.