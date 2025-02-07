We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Waste Connections (WCN) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.24 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Waste Connections metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue Breakdown- E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal' of $92.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +65.1% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue Breakdown- Intermodal and Other' to come in at $50.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- E&P' stands at $116.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +95.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Intermodal and other' should arrive at $52.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Total collection' will reach $1.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Recycling' at $44.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Canada' reaching $312.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Southern' will reach $441.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Central' will likely reach $385.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Eastern' should come in at $386.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Western' to reach $524.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.3% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment EBITDA- Western' will reach $153.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $128.52 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Waste Connections here>>>
Waste Connections shares have witnessed a change of +7.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WCN is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>