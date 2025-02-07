We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exelon (EXC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
In its upcoming report, Exelon (EXC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.45 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Exelon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- ComEd' will likely reach $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- PECO' of $974.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues- BGE' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- PHI' to reach $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Natural gas revenues- BGE' should come in at $256.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Electric revenues- DPL' at $379.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Electric revenues- ACE' to come in at $390.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Electric revenues- PHI' stands at $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Natural gas revenues- PHI' should arrive at $52.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Natural gas revenues- PECO' reaching $175.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Electric revenues- BGE' will reach $794.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Electric revenues- PECO' will reach $802.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.
