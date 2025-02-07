Back to top

Countdown to Service Corp. (SCI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Service Corp. (SCI - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.09 billion, up 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Service Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Cemetery' reaching $494.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Funeral' to reach $590.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total comparable funeral average revenue per service' of $5,667.83. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5,622 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Funeral services performed' will likely reach 91,395. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 90,459.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit- Funeral' stands at $131.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $122.40 million.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit- Cemetery' to come in at $174.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $165.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Service Corp. shares have recorded returns of -2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SCI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.


