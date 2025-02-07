Back to top

Ahead of CME (CME) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect CME Group (CME - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.51 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CME metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $111.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees' will likely reach $1.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Market data and information services' of $180.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees - Interest rates' to come in at $403.11 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees - Foreign exchange' will reach $46.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX)' reaching 25.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25.51 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX)' to reach 672.93 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 609 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX)' stands at 13.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.35 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average daily volume - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX)' should come in at 6.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.92 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average daily volume - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will reach 969.14 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.01 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average daily volume - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will reach 2.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average daily volume - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX)' at 1.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.47 million.

