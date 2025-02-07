We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling AppLovin (APP) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that AppLovin (APP - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 161.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.26 billion, increasing 32.3% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AppLovin metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Software Platform' will likely reach $892.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +54.9%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Apps' to reach $369.89 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- In-App Purchase' reaching $248.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- In-App Advertising' will reach $119.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Revenue Per Monthly Active Payer' will reach $51.84. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Apps' at $76.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $56.15 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Software Platform' to come in at $683.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $420.01 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for AppLovin here>>>
Shares of AppLovin have demonstrated returns of +15.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), APP is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>