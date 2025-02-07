We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Martin Marietta (MLM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Martin Marietta (MLM - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.58 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.65 billion, increasing 2.8% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Martin Marietta metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving' will likely reach $237.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Magnesia Specialties' should arrive at $78.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- Total Building Materials' at $1.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton)' to come in at 21.97 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20.22 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Total Shipments - Aggregates tons' to reach 49,453.22 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 46,600 KTon.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Shipments - Cement tons' of 541.50 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 900 KTon.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Shipments - Asphalt tons' should come in at 2,444.69 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,400 KTon in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Shipments - Ready mixed concrete cubic yards' will reach 1,140.66 KCuYd. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,500 KCuYd.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Aggregates' will reach $380.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $328.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving' stands at $28.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $26.90 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit (loss)- Total Building Materials' reaching $483.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $461.30 million.
Over the past month, shares of Martin Marietta have returned +5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Currently, MLM carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>