What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 86.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.51 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dominion Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total operating revenue - Dominion Energy Virginia' will reach $2.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total operating revenue - Contracted Energy' will reach $300.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +69.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total operating revenue - Dominion Energy South Carolina' at $804.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

Shares of Dominion Energy have demonstrated returns of -0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), D is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


