Yum China Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend, Stock Up

Yum China Holdings, Inc. ( YUMC ) reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. Both top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, shares of the company gained 9.1% during trading hours yesterday. Positive investor sentiments were witnessed as the company increased dividends by 50% and showed margin improvement in fourth-quarter 2024. YUMC's Q4 Earnings & Revenue Discussion
Yum China reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 30 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents by 3.5%. The bottom line moved up 20% year over year.
Total revenues of $2,595 million missed the consensus mark of $2,638 million. However, the top line increased 4% on a year-over-year basis. Excluding foreign currency translation, revenues increased 4% year over year.
Total system sales (excluding foreign currency translation) increased 4% year over year. This upside was attributable to the net new unit contribution of 5%. System sales at KFC and Pizza Hut increased 5% and 3% (excluding foreign currency translation), respectively, year over year. During the quarter, YUMC's same-store sales reached 99% of the previous year's level and same-store transactions grew 4% on a year-over-year basis. Operating Highlights of YUMC
During the fourth quarter, total costs and expenses amounted to $2.44 billion compared with $2.38 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. We expected the metric at $2.51 billion.
The restaurant margin was 12.3%, up 160 basis points year over year. We estimated the metric at 12.2%. Adjusted operating profit totaled $151 million compared with $116 million a year ago. Our estimate for the metric was $159.7 million. Adjusted net income amounted to $115 million compared with $103 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $114.1 million. YUMC’s Balance Sheet
As of Dec. 31, 2024, Yum China’s cash and cash equivalents were $723 million compared with $1.13 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023. Net inventories were $405 million compared with $424 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As part of this expanded capital returns initiative, the company aims to return $4.5 billion to its shareholders between 2024 and 2026. In 2024, it delivered a record $1.5 billion in returns. Yum China announced that its board of directors had approved a 50% increase in the company's cash dividend, raising this to 24 cents per share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on March 27, 2025, to its shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6. YUMC’s Unit Development & Other Updates
In the fourth quarter, Yum China opened 534 net new stores. As of Dec. 31, the total restaurant count reached 16,395.
Yum China’s delivery contributed approximately 39% to KFC and Pizza Hut's sales. Digital orders contributed about 90% to the total company sales. Yum China expects the proportion of net new franchised stores to steadily rise in the coming years, reaching 40-50% for KFC and 20-30% for Pizza Hut. 2025 Outlook of YUMC
Yum China expects net new store openings to be in the range of 1,600-1,800. Management continues to predict capital expenditures to be between $700 million and $800 million.
YUMC’s Zacks Rank
Yum China currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks
