Frontier Group (ULCC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC - Free Report) reported $1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $981.53 million, representing a surprise of +2.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +76.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Frontier Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Load factor: 78.3% versus 80.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): 7.67 billion compared to the 7.9 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Fuel cost per gallon: $2.48 versus $2.46 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total revenue per ASM (RASM): 10.23 cents versus 9.96 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Available seat miles (ASMs): 9.8 billion versus 9.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel): 7.44 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.42 cents.
  • Adjusted CASM: 9.78 cents compared to the 9.8 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average stage length: 874 Miles versus 855.9 Miles estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted CASM + net interest: 9.71 cents versus 9.69 cents estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- Passenger: $978 million versus $943.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
  • Operating revenues- Other: $24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Frontier Group here>>>

Shares of Frontier Group have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

