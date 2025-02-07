Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kimco Realty (KIM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Kimco Realty (KIM - Free Report) reported $525.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.3%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $513.1 million, representing a surprise of +2.40%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kimco Realty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Pro-rata portfolio occupancy: 96.3% versus 96.8% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Management and other fee income: $4.33 million compared to the $4.57 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Revenues from rental properties, net: $521.06 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $511.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share- Diluted: $0.23 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.17.
Shares of Kimco Realty have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

