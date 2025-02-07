Back to top

Newell Brands (NWL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Newell Brands (NWL - Free Report) reported $1.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion, representing a surprise of -1.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Newell Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Learning and Development: $628 million versus $631.91 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
  • Net sales- Outdoor and Recreation: $152 million compared to the $136.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.
  • Net sales- Home and Commercial Solutions: $1.17 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.4%.
  • Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate: -$71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$78.89 million.
  • Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Outdoor and Recreation: -$28 million compared to the -$16.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Learning & Development: $101 million compared to the $102.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Home and Commercial Solutions: $137 million versus $211.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Newell Brands here>>>

Shares of Newell Brands have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

