See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average
Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, SKWD broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.
SKWD could be on the verge of another rally after moving 8.2% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.
Looking at SKWD's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Investors may want to watch SKWD for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.