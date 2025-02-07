We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Powell Industries Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, 24% Revenue Increase
Powell Industries, Inc.’s (POWL - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended December 2024) adjusted earnings of $2.86 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83. The bottom line increased 44.3% year over year. Results benefited primarily from higher revenues generated in the quarter.
Powell’s total revenues of $241.4 million missed the consensus estimate of $244 million. The top line increased 24.4% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by strength across all sectors, including petrochemical, oil & gas and commercial & other industrial sectors.
In the fiscal first quarter, it generated revenues of $51.2 million from the electric utility sector, up 26% year over year. Revenues from the oil & gas sector amounted to $95.7 million, up 14% year over year. The commercial & other industrial sector’s revenues increased 80% to $44.3 million.
In the fiscal first quarter, new orders totaled $269 million compared with $198 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by robust order activity in the oil & gas and electric utility sectors. Exiting the quarter, its backlog totaled $1.3 billion, relatively flat on a sequential as well as year-over-year basis.
Margin Profile of POWL
In the fiscal first quarter, Powell’s cost of sales increased 24.8% year over year to $181.9 million. Gross profit increased 23.4% year over year to $59.5 million while the margin contracted 10 basis points (bps) to 24.7%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $21.5 million, up 5.9% year over year.
Operating income increased 37.5% year over year to $35.6 million. The operating margin was 14.7%, up 130 bps year over year.
Powell’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Powell had cash equivalents and short-term investments of $373.4 million compared with $358.4 million at the end of fiscal 2024 (ended September 2024). Current liabilities were $396.7 million compared with $428 million at the end of fiscal 2024.
Stockholders’ equity totaled $496.3 million. In the first three months of fiscal 2025, capital expenditure totaled $2.2 million, up 83.3% year over year.
In the same period, the company used $3.2 million for distributing dividends, relatively stable on a year-over-year basis.
Powell Fiscal 2025 Guidance
Powell expects to witness continued strength across most of the end markets across all geographies. Given the company’s robust backlog, solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet, it looks forward to witnessing strong revenues and earnings in fiscal 2025 (ending September 2025).
