Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Medtronic (MDT - Free Report) closed at $90.01, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.99%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.36%.
Shares of the medical device company have appreciated by 9.85% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 5.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86%.
The upcoming earnings release of Medtronic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 18, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.36, marking a 4.62% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.33 billion, reflecting a 2.95% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.45 per share and a revenue of $33.56 billion, indicating changes of +4.81% and +3.69%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Medtronic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Medtronic is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Medtronic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.59, so one might conclude that Medtronic is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, MDT's PEG ratio is currently 2.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, finds itself in the bottom 48% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.