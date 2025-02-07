We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $18.09, demonstrating a -0.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.36%.
Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 12.6% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 4.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.47, indicating a 382.11% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.09 billion, indicating a 73.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.88% lower within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.03, which means ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that ZIM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.23. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Shipping industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.44.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 236, this industry ranks in the bottom 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.