We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $16.38, indicating a -1.15% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.36%.
Heading into today, shares of the gas and oil production company had lost 0.48% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Diversified Energy Company PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $276.5 million, indicating a 68.15% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Diversified Energy Company PLC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 28.77% lower. Currently, Diversified Energy Company PLC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at valuation, Diversified Energy Company PLC is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.8, which means Diversified Energy Company PLC is trading at a premium to the group.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.