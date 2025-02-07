We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) closed at $134.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.95% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.36%.
The company's stock has climbed by 1.35% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 13, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.63, showcasing a 17.11% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.42 billion, reflecting a 9.19% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.72% increase. Airbnb, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 29.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.2, so one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, ABNB's PEG ratio is currently 1.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.82 at yesterday's closing price.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.