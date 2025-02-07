We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Teekay Tankers (TNK) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $41.70, demonstrating a -1.56% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.99%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.36%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas shipping company had gained 0.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 4.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Teekay Tankers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $158.26 million, down 18.62% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Teekay Tankers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.56% lower within the past month. As of now, Teekay Tankers holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Teekay Tankers is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.95. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.03 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that TNK has a PEG ratio of 1.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Shipping industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.44.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 236, this industry ranks in the bottom 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.