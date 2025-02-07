We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bloom Energy (BE) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Bloom Energy (BE - Free Report) standing at $24.78, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.36%.
The the stock of developer of fuel cell systems has risen by 1.64% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.41% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.86%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bloom Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 27, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 357.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $511.68 million, up 43.36% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Bloom Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 49.82% upward. Currently, Bloom Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Bloom Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 64.53. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.8 of its industry.
We can also see that BE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.