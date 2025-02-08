Back to top

2 AI Stocks Investors Must Watch This Week

We continue to wade through the 2024 Q4 cycle, which has been positive so far. Next week’s reporting docket is notably stacked, with major AI players Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) expected to report.

How do expectations stack up heading into their releases? Let’s take a closer look.

Vertiv

Vertiv provides services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services.

Earnings and sales expectations for the period to be reported haven’t budged much, with VRT forecasted to see 50% EPS growth on 15% higher sales. The company’s growth trajectory has been underpinned by red-hot demand for its services amid the AI infrastructure buildout.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.

Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer is a total IT solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge services, fully explaining the buzz around the stock. EPS expectations for the upcoming release have nosedived over recent months, with the current $0.62 per share consensus estimate suggesting 10% growth.

Revenue revisions have been taken lower as well, with forecasted sales of $5.8 billion down 5% over the same timeframe and suggesting 60% year-over-year growth. Like VRT, the company has seen significant top line expansion over recent periods.

Bottom Line

Guidance will be key for both stocks’ reactions post-earnings.


