See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) - free report >>
2 AI Stocks Investors Must Watch This Week
We continue to wade through the 2024 Q4 cycle, which has been positive so far. Next week’s reporting docket is notably stacked, with major AI players Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) expected to report.
How do expectations stack up heading into their releases? Let’s take a closer look.
Vertiv
Vertiv provides services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services.
Earnings and sales expectations for the period to be reported haven’t budged much, with VRT forecasted to see 50% EPS growth on 15% higher sales. The company’s growth trajectory has been underpinned by red-hot demand for its services amid the AI infrastructure buildout.
Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer is a total IT solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge services, fully explaining the buzz around the stock. EPS expectations for the upcoming release have nosedived over recent months, with the current $0.62 per share consensus estimate suggesting 10% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Revenue revisions have been taken lower as well, with forecasted sales of $5.8 billion down 5% over the same timeframe and suggesting 60% year-over-year growth. Like VRT, the company has seen significant top line expansion over recent periods.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
We continue to wade through the 2024 Q4 earnings cycle, which continues to be positive. And next week, two big AI favorites – Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) and Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) – are on the reporting docket.
Guidance will be key for both stocks’ reactions post-earnings.