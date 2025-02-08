Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Mettler-Toledo (MTD - Free Report) reported $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. EPS of $12.41 for the same period compares to $9.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of +3.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $11.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mettler-Toledo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Products: $801.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $776.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.
  • Net sales- Service (Point in Time+Over Time): $243.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $232.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
  • Net sales- Retail: $43.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $46.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.6%.
  • Net sales- Industrial: $398.41 million versus $393.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
  • Net sales- Laboratory: $602.86 million compared to the $568.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Mettler-Toledo here>>>

Shares of Mettler-Toledo have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

