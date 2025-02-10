Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN - Free Report) provides IT services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Adecco Group AG (AHEXY - Free Report) is a human resources services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.

Adient plc (ADNT - Free Report) is an automotive seating supplier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 60 days.

