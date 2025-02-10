We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Shell Awards $70M Drilling Contract to Noble Corporation
Shell plc (SHEL - Free Report) recently awarded a major contract to offshore drilling giant Noble Corporation plc (NE - Free Report) for its 2009-built semisubmersible rig, Noble Developer. The $70 million contract value is inclusive of the mobilization and demobilization of the rig and will make the rig available for a fixed period of 180 days. The Noble Developer will start operating for Shell in the third quarter of 2026 after completing its contract with Petronas.
An Overview of Noble Developer
Noble Developer is a DSS-21 column-stabilized and dynamically positioned semi-submersible rig capable of operating in water depths of around 10,000 feet. The maximum drilling depth of this rig is around 40,000 feet. The Noble Developer drillship has previously worked for Shell, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), in Brazil in 2023 at a rate of around $411,000 per day. Although the day rate of the new deal ($390,000 per day) is slightly below the previous one, Noble Corporation is looking forward to a steady workflow.
Noble Developer’s Commitments Before SHEL’s Deal
Before commencing work for Shell, the Noble semi-submersiblerig will discharge a contract with Petronas. The contract involves drilling three wells offshore of Suriname. The $84 million contract is expected to begin in June 2025 and last about 200 days.
Noble Corporation recently announced its divestiture plan to retire two cold-stacked drillships, Pacific Scirocco and Pacific Meltem. These rigs have been inactive for years, with the former last operational in 2017 and the latter in 2020. This move signifies Noble’s commitment todelivering great resultswith a focus on safety and efficiency.
