3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities(FDMLX - Free Report) has a 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FDMLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. With yearly returns of 12.67% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth S2(IAXTX - Free Report) : 1.19% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. IAXTX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 10.75% over the last five years, IAXTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
TCW Relative Value Mid Cap I(TGVOX - Free Report) : 0.85% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. TGVOX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With a five-year annual return of 10.43%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.