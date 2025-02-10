See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
AQR Small Cap Momentum Style I(ASMOX - Free Report) has a 0.62% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. ASMOX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With yearly returns of 10.15% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Fidelity Advisor Technology I(FATIX - Free Report) : 0.7% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. FATIX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 23.72% over the last five years, FATIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Victory RS Global Natural Resources Y(RSNYX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.15%. Management fee: 1%. Five year annual return: 27.63%. RSNYX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.