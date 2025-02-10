We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
BASF Coatings Deploys 100% Renewable Electricity at Key Sites
BASF SE's (BASFY - Free Report) Coatings division has switched to 100% renewable electricity at its North American locations in Greenville, OH, and Blackman Township in Jackson County, MI, beginning January 2025. The transition to renewable electricity will result in a considerable decrease of more than 11,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year, benefiting both BASF Coatings' operations and consumers.
BASF Coatings manufactures resins, E-Coats and clearcoats at its Greenville facility. The Blackman Township facility focuses on surface treatment solutions for BASF's Surface Treatment global business unit, which operates under the Chemetall brand. By investing in renewable electricity, the company looks to reduce its environmental effects and improve sustainability in its operations while also assisting consumers in meeting their sustainability goals.
The company currently operates 17 facilities in all regions of the world, all of which rely on electricity generated from renewable sources. Customers who source from these sites have a lower overall carbon footprint, often known as a 'carbon backpack.' As a result, the usage of renewable electricity helps to reduce environmental impact throughout the automotive value chain. This operational transformation is another step forward in the company's commitment to meeting its Climate Protection goals and making an impact. Furthermore, the company is always innovating on CO2-reducing solutions to help its customers with their green transition, such as thin film technology and the mass balance method.
Chemetall prioritizes sustainability by providing innovative surface treatment solutions that assist customers in meeting their individual sustainability goals. The company is decreasing its carbon impact significantly by switching to 100% renewable electricity at its Blackman Township production location. This effort not only improves the sustainability of the company's operations but also helps its consumers reduce its overall environmental effects.
Shares of BASFY have gained 1.3% over the past year against an 3.4% decline of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
