ArcelorMittal to Build Advanced NOES Manufacturing Facility
ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT - Free Report) announced to progress with its plans to build a non-grain-oriented electrical steel (“NOES”) manufacturing facility in Alabama. This facility will be wholly-owned by MT. It is visioned to have a capacity to produce up to 150,000 metric tons of NOES annually. The $1.2 billion project aims to reduce U.S. dependency on electrical steel imports through the expansion of domestic NOES production.
As NOES has been identified as a critical material for producing electric motors and a broad range of energy technologies and applications, it is expected to pave the way for innovation in this industry. Producing NOES would also require specialized technical expertise, advanced manufacturing capabilities and rigorous quality control. This project will support the growth of critical industries like electric vehicles and energy-efficient technologies while creating high-quality jobs for the people of Alabama.
With the commencement of construction (expected in second-half 2025), up to 1,300 jobs will be created. For the plant’s operation, more than 200 permanent positions will arise, therefore strengthening the local economy.
The new plant will help in meeting growing demand needs for high-quality electrical steels. It will also ensure support to manufacturers by providing a steady domestic supply of high-quality NOES and overcoming supply-chain challenges.
ArcelorMittal Calvert plant includes plans of setting up an annealing pickling line, cold-rolling mill, annealing coating line, packaging and slitter line, and additional ancillary equipment, needed for specialized electrical steel manufacturing operations.
MT stock has lost 2.3% in the past year compared with the 24.1% slump in the industry.
MT’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
MT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
