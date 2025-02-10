We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
How to Find Strong Construction Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.
Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.
Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Quanta Services?
The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Quanta Services (PWR - Free Report) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.65 a share 10 days away from its upcoming earnings release on February 20, 2025.
PWR has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.46%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.65 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64. Quanta Services is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
PWR is just one of a large group of Construction stocks with a positive ESP figure. Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.
Frontdoor is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 27, 2025. FTDR's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.18 a share 17 days from its next earnings release.
For Frontdoor, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 is +60%.
Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, PWR and FTDR could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
