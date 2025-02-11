We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
In its upcoming report, Red Rock Resorts (RRR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, reflecting a decline of 55.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $489.58 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Red Rock Resorts metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Casino' will reach $324.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Room' will reach $53.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Food and Beverage' at $86.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Other' of $24.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Las Vegas operations' to reach $481.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.
Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Corporate and other' to come in at $3.34 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Las Vegas Operations' should arrive at $216.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $220.27 million in the same quarter last year.
Red Rock Resorts shares have witnessed a change of +14% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RRR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>