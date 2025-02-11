Back to top

What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.13 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Taylor Morrison metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Home closings' should come in at $2.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Financial services revenue' reaching $47.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Land closings' of $15.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -49.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Amenity and other revenue' will likely reach $9.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales orders' to reach 2,565. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,361.

Analysts predict that the 'Homes Closed' will reach 3,402. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,190.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Backlog units at end of period' will reach 4,821. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,289 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average sales price of homes closed' to come in at $610.25 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $607 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Selling Price - Sales Order Backlog' will reach $675.16 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $689 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ending Active Selling Communities' should arrive at 338. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 327 in the same quarter last year.

