We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Palo Alto (PANW) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.24 billion, increasing 13.3% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Palo Alto metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product' to reach $390.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription and support' reaching $1.84 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Support' will reach $607.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Subscription' of $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.1%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'RPO (Remaining Performance Obligation)' will reach $12.96 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.8 billion in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product gross profit Non-GAAP' should arrive at $308.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $305.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Subscription and support gross profit Non-?GAAP' will reach $1.42 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.23 billion.
Analysts expect 'Subscription and support gross profit GAAP' to come in at $1.37 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.17 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product gross profit GAAP' should come in at $313.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $302.50 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Palo Alto here>>>
Palo Alto shares have witnessed a change of +11.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PANW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>