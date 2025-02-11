We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ahead of CAE (CAE) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, CAE (CAE - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $818.69 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CAE metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Simulator equivalent unit (SEU)' at 291. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 275 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFS deliveries' stands at 12. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Utilization rate' reaching 76.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 76%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFSs in CAE's network' will reach 362. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 336.
Over the past month, shares of CAE have returned +0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, CAE carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.