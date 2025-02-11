We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling IPG (IPGP) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that IPG Photonics (IPGP - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 77.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $226.86 million, declining 24.1% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 5.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific IPG metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales by Product- High-Power Continuous Wave ('CW') Lasers' will likely reach $76.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -27.5% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Sales by Product- Medium-Power CW Lasers' stands at $12.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.4%.
Analysts forecast 'Sales by Product- Other Revenue including Amplifiers, Service, Parts, Accessories and Change in Deferred Revenue' to reach $58.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales by Product- Quasi-Continuous Wave ('QCW') Lasers' will reach $10.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales by Product- Laser and Non-Laser Systems' reaching $33.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.7% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales by Product- Pulsed Lasers' should come in at $32.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for IPG here>>>
Shares of IPG have experienced a change of -4.6% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), IPGP is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>