Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Q4 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Digital Realty Trust (DLR - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.46 billion, increasing 6.4% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Digital Realty Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental revenues' should arrive at $967.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Utilities' should come in at $305.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Other' of $45.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements' to reach $350.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Fee Income' stands at $16.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.9%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Interconnection and other' to come in at $114.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $458.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $420.48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Digital Realty Trust shares have witnessed a change of -3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DLR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.